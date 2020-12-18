Sylacauga superintendent stands by plan to bring students back to schools after holidays (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Board of Education held a brief called meeting Friday morning and discussed recent concerns about COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars gave a small report about the current state of the virus in the system.
Segars told the board he stands by his recommendation from the BOE's Dec. 1 meeting, in which the board approved the system’s plan for the spring semester. The plan calls for most students, barring some with health concerns, to return to school four days a week, with an E-learning day every Wednesday.
Board member Melissa Garris asked if students would be returning Jan 5 instead of when the second semester begins Jan 19. Segars said principals have encouraged virtual students to return Jan. 5.
Garris also wondered if there was any possibility of beginning school after the holidays virtually, citing the recent spike in quarantines after Thanksgiving. The system has moved all of its schools to virtual learning over the last few weeks due to staffing problems caused by COVID-19.
Segars said the system is in a better situation than it was previously. He said the system did have 34 teachers on quarantine, but that number is down to 10.
Garris said she is worried Christmas and New Year’s will cause a similar issue that Thanksgiving has.
“And we could,” Segars admitted, but he said the problem doesn’t end at New Year’s, referencing Martin Luther King Day and even the college football championship as events that could cause issues.
Segars said he believes it is better to start school and continue looking for solutions to the problem. He said he understands the logic of delaying but felt it wasn’t really a solution.
In other matters, the board:
Approved retirement for Linda Godfrey; and
Approved leaves-of-absence for Lisa Strong and Melissa Walker.