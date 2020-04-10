Sylacauga superintendent praises work done by teachers during pandemic

SYLACAUGA -- Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, K-12 students, parents and teachers across the state are having to adapt to finishing the 2019-20 school year via distance learning initiatives.
Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said the first week of distance learning went better than expected.
“We’ve had great success with, No. 1, contacting all families, whether they’re doing work by computer at home or whether they’ve picked up packets,” he said. “I think we’re going to see, by the end of the week, some great numbers and great information on student learning at home. I’m certainly satisfied with what I’ve seen so far.”
He said parents have been receptive to this change and are getting a glimpse of what it’s like to be in the shoes of educators.
“I think parents have gained a whole new respect for teachers, as I have in my household,” Segars said. “Many have. They’ve called me on that. I think parents have adjusted well because their students are so capable at doing things by distance learning, so that’s helpful.
“I can’t say it’s perfect in every household, but we’re encouraged by the communication back-and-forth when parents need help understanding how to do something or how to manipulate something. We’ve always got someone on-call to help them. Again, I'm very happy for that.”
Segars said he commended his teachers for the effort they’ve put into caring for their students while at the same time balancing obligations at home as the community pushes forward. He added some elementary school teachers have as many as 30 students to aid, while high school teachers have as many as 90.
“Teachers have worked harder in the last two weeks than they’ve probably worked ever in their careers -- not that they don’t work hard when we’re in the classroom,” he said. “But they’ve had to adjust with their families being at home, with them having to worry about how they’re going to feed their families and take care of their families at the same time they’re taking care of numbers of students that are in their classes.
“I think they’ve adjusted well, and they’re working hard. The phone calls keep coming. We’ve got to work on the at-home office hours so their phone doesn’t ring 14 to 16 hours a day, but right now, we’re getting through that.”
The schools have also continued the curbside food pickup initiative to keep students nourished while they’re learning, Segars said.
“You’re starting to see in articles where schools are starting to suspend that, for various reasons,” he said. “Our intent is to continue to feed every child in this community, 18 years or younger, that wants a meal every (school) day. We’ll make sure they have one. We’re proud of that as well because nutrition is just as important as anything else we’re doing right now.”
While he noted there are areas where improvements can be made, Segars said he was proud of his staff.
“We do see things like people who may not have transportation, and certainly, those who may not have reliable internet capabilities at their home,” he said. “Those are some things we’ve had to adjust to, but it’s been that phone call to the parent to say ‘How can I help you?’
“We’ve adjusted by sometimes having the assistant principal taking the schoolwork to the front door and leaving a note on it with some instructions and taking some meals to them if they don’t have transportation. We did not anticipate the number of hours it would take to do these things, so that’s the learning curve right there. We have so many people who have stood up and done these things.”
For seniors, there are still challenges to meet.
Although Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey told superintendents any high school senior who was in “good standing” and “on track to graduate” at the end of the third nine-week period, before schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, can be declared a graduate, Segars said the way Sylacauga schedules its school year makes it tough to implement that optional guidance.
“Because of the way that Sylacauga City Schools is scheduled on a 4-by-4 block, there were some classes that were not complete,” Segars said. “In fact, we had some nine-week courses that hadn’t even started yet. Those would have to be complete to comply with state law. There’s not many of those, but it did pertain to seniors particularly.
“We also have those advanced placement courses and dual-enrollment college courses that were not complete. Those are governed by other agencies, so we had to comply with what their plan was as well.”
Segars added he’s asked Sylacauga High School Principal Chad Murphy to compile information on which seniors have satisfied all coursework requirements and which ones have work left to be completed.
“Sometimes, it may just be one class they need to be in compliance with all the state standards,” he said.
Through the first week of distance learning, Segars said he’s optimistic all Sylacauga City schools will finish the year well ahead of the June 5 deadline set by state-level administrators.
“At this point, I don’t see a reason why we cannot stick to our original school calendar for the year,” he said. “I haven’t seen anything that’s going to tell me that we need to go longer. I can’t guarantee that right now. We’ll know more next week on that, but my intent is to get the school year complete with the original calendar.”