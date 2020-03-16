Sylacauga superintendent: Academic activities available for period schools are closed

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars issued a statement concerning the system’s plans for the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“Sylacauga City Schools continues to work with the state Department of Education in developing plans to continue our academic year,” Segars said, in the statement. “Students are scheduled to return to school on Monday, April 6.
“While students are now on an extended break, we will continue to promote learning in our community. Administrators are available at each school this week to provide materials and guidance for activities to do at home.
“Age and grade-level appropriate books, online student resources, academic games and review exercises are just some of the items available, and we will be happy to help you explore options. While there will be no required assignments and exams during these 20 days, we encourage all students to stay engaged.
“Sylacauga City Schools will provide meals for any child in our community beginning Wednesday, March 18, from 11 a.m. until noon at one of three sites: Pinecrest Elementary School, Nichols-Lawson Middle School and the Verlie B. Collins Center.
“At the front door of any of these sites, children ages 18 and younger will receive a curbside grab & go lunch and a breakfast for the next morning. We will continue to serve these meals each weekday throughout the extended break.
“If you have concerns or questions during the extended break, please refer to our website’s COVID-19 Notification & Update page found athttp://bit.ly/33pFXkI.
“If your question was not answered on our website, you can submit your question using this form:https://forms.gle/S42d8kxHJ9VEsiyZ8. Answers to submitted questions will be posted on a newly created Q&A webpage:http://bit.ly/2UcwcST