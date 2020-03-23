Sylacauga students, parents encouraged to stay in contact with principals, teachers

SYLACAUGA -- As administrators with the State Department of Education continue to evaluate options for continuing academics during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sylacauga City Schools finds itself in a similar position where it must devise a plan for all scenarios.
Sylacauga Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars issued a statement via release Sunday to inform residents how the school system is interacting with students during the prolonged break.
“Our teachers continue to make contact with students through multiple means to offer learning opportunities throughout the break,” he said, in the release. “Online activities are always available to our families, and principals are busy providing virtual and printed materials to those who need them.
“Furthermore, teachers and administrators are ready to help families learn how to use our many resources.”
Schools across the state are tentatively scheduled to reopen April 6, but Segars said he’s expecting guidance from the state by the end of March to determine whether that plan is still viable.
The school system’s release added, “Until plans are released, we encourage students and families to maintain contact with teachers, principals and our Central Office staff for detailed information on how to access resources.”
Residents can refer to https://www.scsboe.org for information and submit questions using the form at https://forms.gle/S42d8kxHJ9VEsiyZ8. Answers to submitted questions will be posted on a newly created Q&A webpage at https://www.scsboe.org/Page/442.