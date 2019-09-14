SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga residents, businesses, churches and civic groups are encouraged the week of Sept. 16-21 to show their appreciation for the Sylacauga Police Department by “Painting the Town Blue,” SPD Chaplain Mark Ledbetter announced in a press release.
Starting Monday, Ledbetter is requesting downtown businesses and members of the community place a blue ribbon on their door as a symbol of their support.
“We are hoping to see blue all across the city,” Ledbetter said.
On Tuesday, Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl will issue a proclamation deeming Saturday, Sept. 21, as “Thank a Police Officer Day” in the municipality, Ledbetter added.
“During the week, civic groups are also encouraged to make proclamations in support of our men and women in law enforcement,” he said. “We are also asking churches to recognize any of their members who may be in law enforcement.”
According to Ledbetter, the inspiration for “Paint the Town Blue” stems from the “Whole Truth Project,” a national campaign dedicated to protecting innocent police officers wrongfully accused of police misconduct in wrongful conviction lawsuits and other civil rights cases.
“Assualt, ambush and suicide rates have all increased over the last several years with members of law enforcement,” Ledbetter said. “If residents and businesses are unable to participate in “Paint the Town Blue” events, simply thanking an officer also goes a long way. It’s so important they receive the support they need.”
For more information or to offer suggestions for Paint the Town Blue events and ideas, contact Ledbetter at 256-626-9627 or chaplain950@gmail.com.