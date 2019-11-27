SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Police Department has created an online fundraising campaign to aid with medical expenses for Officer Stephen “Blake” McGhee.
McGhee, 28, sustained critical injuries in a motor vehicle accident involving a log truck on Highway 21 near Gristmill Road in Talladega County on Nov. 14.
“He is family to us,” police Chief Kelley Johnson said. “Thoughts and prayers are appreciated for Blake and his family as he faces a difficult recovery ahead. We are going to do all we can to support and see him through this.
“He’s just an all-around good guy, and we hate to see him going through so much during the holidays.”
Following the accident, McGhee was transported to UAB, where he underwent multiple surgeries for several broken bones and internal injuries.
“To help offset all of the expenses that go along with long-term recovery, we are asking any and all who are willing to make a donation,” Johnson said. “All of the donations will go to Blake McGhee and his family.”
McGhee has served as a Sylacauga police officer for five years, Johnson added.
“Surgeries have gone well, and Blake remains strong, but (he) now faces a long road ahead of him,” Johnson said.
According to Johnson, McGhee is recovering at UAB’s Spain Rehabilitation Center.
As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $1,405.
To donate, visit gofundme.com and search “Blake McGhee.”
“Anyone wanting to make a donation in person may come by the Sylacauga Police Department Records Office or stop by any of the area Heritage South Credit Union locations and ask to make a donation to Officer Stephen Blake McGhee,” Johnson said.
For more information, contact the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-245-4334.
Reach staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.