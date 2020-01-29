Sylacauga police seek public’s help identifying who broke into drug store (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who broke into Dixie Drug on North Broadway Avenue between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Chief Kelley Johnson, an undetermined amount of prescription medication was taken, including scheduled controlled substances. Although the investigation is ongoing, there are no witnesses or suspects listed in the case.
No other details of the break-in were available Wednesday evening.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other in Sylacauga should contact the Sylacauga Police Investigative Division at 256-401-2464, or call the anonymous tip line at 256-249-4716.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.