SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Police Department is requesting the public’s help to identify the person responsible for a shooting Monday evening at the Drew Court Housing Community.
Terrell Donte Powell, 36, of Sylacauga was shot, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries from two gunshot wounds around 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Sylacauga Police press release.
Officers responded to the location on Dunbar Drive, the release notes. When they arrived, they found Powell suffering from two gunshot wounds. According to the release, Powell was shot in the upper part of one leg and the lower part of his other leg.
Powell was transported via Life Save helicopter to UAB Hospital.
No additional information was available Tuesday.
Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is asked to contact SPD Investigator Adam Peoples at 256-401-2456 or 256-401-2464.
Anonymous calls may be made to the tip line at 256-249-4716.