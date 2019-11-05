SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga police are assuring the public they are on high alert after reports of a suspicious white van driving around the community flooded social media early this week.
“On Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, around 7:30 p.m., SPD responded to the 200 block of South Davis Avenue to a 19-year-old male stating that while walking on South Oak Avenue, one street over from South Davis Avenue, someone in a white van jumped out and grabbed him,” a Sylacauga Police Department Facebook post reads.
Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson said the male did not report to officers that someone had tried to pull him into the van, despite social media rumors.
“The young man stated that he had punched the guy from the van, and that person fled at a high rate of speed from the area,” the post reads. “At no point in time were there any reports of minors being snatched or attempting to be snatched into a white van or any other vehicles. Officers did not receive any first-hand knowledge of the reported vehicle prior to the victim's statement. Currently, it appears the encounter was singular in nature.”
Johnson added officers in the immediate area at the time of the call responded and looked for the van, with no contact.
“It was told that the van had been in the area all day to the victim before his contact with the police, but he had not personally seen the van prior to his encounter. As of now, we have not been able to ascertain the identity of the person from the van,” Johnson said.
The SPD would like to dispel any alternate versions or additional occurrences that are being circulated largely through social media and causing alarm.
“We will respond to any calls relating to suspicious vehicles,” Johnson said. “All we ask is that the person tell us what makes it suspicious to them. We have gotten a lot of calls about white vans in the area, without any other info other than it being a white utility van.”
Johnson said no arrests have been made as of Tuesday. The incident remains under investigation by the SPD.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.