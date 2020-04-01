Sylacauga police announce they will enforce governor’s closure order for non-essential businesses

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga police announced today (Wednesday, April 1) via the department’s Facebook page they would be enforcing Gov. Kay Ivey’s mandate that non-essential businesses and services suspend operations during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“There has been enough time to come into compliance with (the) state's shutdown of non-essential businesses, and officers will begin to enforce these regulations as they have been handed down to us,” the post said.
“Officers will begin with a warning for closure; however, keep in mind that any additional contact will include fines that can be added to and increased for each and every day of operation after the initial contact.
“We are thankful that many businesses here in Sylacauga have already complied and hope that others will have the misunderstanding cleared up and comply without (us) having to resort to these efforts.
“It takes all of us working together to get through this difficult time, and we appreciate your responsible decisions.”
The post included guidance on what businesses were deemed essential and non-essential via several information graphics and a copy of the amended order from the State Health Department issued March 27.
Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson said the post was made as a courtesy before the department began to actively enforce the mandate.
“We want folks to know that they need to go ahead (and close) if they haven’t,” he said. “We want them to go ahead and shut down voluntarily.”
The department will issue citations if a business refuses to shut down.
Johnson said his department has received complaints from residents about non-essential businesses remaining open.
“That’s the main reason for us doing that, because we’re going to have to shut down some nail salons and other things if they don’t go ahead and comply,” he said. “And even then, we’ll give them a warning and tell them they have to shut down. If they don’t shut down, then we’ll have to issue the citation.”
Johnson said refusing to comply with the mandate is a misdemeanor, and while business owners could be taken to jail, the prospect of that is unlikely because the jails are only accepting certain non-violent misdemeanors or violent felonies.
He added the offender would be able to sign an OR (own-recognizance) bond if arrested, but the outcome of the misdemeanor would still be a costly one.
“For every day that they open up, they could have a new charge,” Johnson said. “They can be fined anywhere from $25 to $500, plus court costs. It could cost them somewhere around $1,000 per citation.
“That’s why we hope they’ll just comply so we won’t have to do that. We’re not in it to make money for the city because of that, but if they want to be hard-headed, then that’s what will happen to them.”