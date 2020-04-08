Sylacauga mayor, council order closure of outdoor park, rec facilities

SYLACAUGA -- Mayor Jim Heigl and the City Council announced via press release they have directed Sylacauga Parks and Recreations to close its outdoor facilities to the public.
The city, according to a press release, made the move in accordance with the order from Gov. Kay Ivey and the state Health Department to shut down non-essential businesses and services until April 30 at 5 p.m.
“Intent on continuing to minimize opportunities for coronavirus exposure to the public and city employees responsible for maintenance and enforcement, officials felt it appropriate and necessary to completely close the facilities and walking tracks, including trails and facilities at Lake Howard,” the release said.
Per the state’s order, every person must “stay at his or her place of residence except as necessary” to engage in certain essential activities provided each person maintains a consistent 6-foot distance from other people.
The council declared a local state of emergency March 18 based on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Heigl referenced the proximity to nearby counties connected via U.S. Highway 280 and efforts to mitigate the risk of infection as the reasoning behind the decision.
“According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 26 cases have been confirmed in Talladega County, and 1,086 more have been reported in counties along the 280 corridor between Birmingham and Auburn. Collectively, this represents more than 44 percent of the state’s total,” the release said.