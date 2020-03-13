Sylacauga Marble Festival called off due to concerns over COVID-19 (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- Leaders of public and private agencies in Sylacauga met for about an hour Friday afternoon to discuss the latest information regarding COVID-19 and the response to the pandemic.
Many aspects of that response remained moving targets, but some new information did come from the meeting.
The 2020 Marble Festival, scheduled for March 31 through April 11, has been canceled. Mandatory Parks and Recreation league sports practices have been suspended until April 4, although recreation facilities are still open for the time being.
The opening ceremonies for youth baseball have been canceled. The 85-bed nursing home on the campus of Coosa Valley Medical Center is closed to visitors until further notice.
Coosa Valley Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Amy Price, Chief Business Development Officer Vanessa Green and disease prevention specialist Jeff Wood addressed plans at the hospital and provided prevention information as well.
“We’ve actually been preparing for some time,” Price said. “We’ve been doing what we called influx drills even before the coronavirus got here, both tabletop drills and real time drills.
“We focus on what we know we can control and what reasonably could be controlled. We want to keep our community safe and keep our team well, so that they can keep our community safe.”
She also said to be wary of any information making the rounds on social media, much of which was just wrong and some of which could be dangerous.
The hospital will not be administering tests for the virus, Price continued.
“We absolutely want to take care of everyone, but keep in mind, the emergency room is for emergencies,” she said.
People who need to get tested should contact their primary care doctors or look for the temporary drive-through clinics that have begun popping up and will be proliferating next week.
If you still need to be tested, you can contact the state Department of Public Health.
Wood said people with questions about testing or other aspects of COVID-19 can reach the health department by dialing 211.
At this point, the best way to avoid the disease is still handwashing, he continued. Use soap and water, washing all areas of the hand and fingers, for at least 20 seconds, he said. People should also avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
Wood said the state health department is looking for about 20 sites statewide for testing clinics, with Clay County Hospital and Regional Medical Center in Anniston already signing up.
Much of the other discussion at the meeting involved SAFE, the Sylacauga Senior Center and various church groups that provide transportation and food to at-risk children and older people with health conditions, with the latter also being those most at risk from COVID-19.
SAFE Director Margaret Morton said she hoped to secure enough boxed food for two weeks for the people currently being served, but that there would be a meeting Wednesday, March 18, at 1 p.m. involving the various stakeholders to work out the details.
The other major statement coming from the meeting came from Mayor Jim Hiegl, who said he was encouraged to see the community coming together to fight the outbreak and urged people to remain calm and avoid panic.
Councilman Donnie Blackmon encouraged all present to ask for God’s help and ended the meeting with a prayer, although he did not ask those present to hold hands during the prayer.