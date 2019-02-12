SYLACAUGA -- In observance of American Heart Month, Coosa Valley Medical Center and Alabama Cardiovascular Group will offer free health screenings Saturday, Feb. 23.
The screenings will be from 8 a.m. to noon in the main lobby of CVMC. LabCorp is also sponsoring the event.
.The free screenings to be performed:
Electrocardiogram (EKG OR ECG) is a paper or digital recording of the electrical signals in the heart. The EKG is used to determine heart rate, heart rhythm and information regarding the heart’s condition;
Cholesterol screening is done through a blood test. This procedure measures three different kinds of lipids in your blood (HDL, LDL and triglycerides) as well as total cholesterol;
Blood pressure check is taken using two measurements: systolic (measured when the heart beats, when blood pressure is at its highest) and diastolic (measured between two heart beats, when blood pressure is at its lowest).
Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in both men and women. These screenings are important in identifying whether a person has heart disease.
According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease, listed as the underlying cause of death, accounts for more than 836,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. That’s about 1 of every 3 deaths in the U.S.
About 2,300 Americans die of cardiovascular disease each day, an average of one death every 38 seconds.
Cardiovascular diseases claim more lives each year than all forms of cancer and Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease combined.
About 92.1 million American adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke. Direct and indirect costs of total cardiovascular diseases and stroke are estimated to total more than $329.7 billion; that includes both health expenditures and lost productivity. Heart disease accounts for 1 in 7 deaths in the U.S.