Sylacauga High School introduces new option for purchasing football tickets (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School announced Tuesday a paperless option and a quicker way to enter home football games this fall.
Fans will be able to purchase tickets online by using the GoFan app.
GoFan is a nationwide digital ticketing service for high schools and fans who want a cashless option to purchase tickets in advance.
Fans can download the app on their mobile device and create an account. The app allows fans to select how many tickets they would like to purchase and enter payment information. A confirmation will be sent to the device with digital tickets.
Digital tickets will be accessed on phones to be scanned for entry into the stadium.
Paper tickets will continue to be sold in advance at the high school between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Thursday, with sales ending at noon Friday.
Tickets will also be available at the Sylacauga Board of Education and the Chamber of Commerce through Thursday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. daily. Tickets are $7 each.
Fans must have either the digital or paper ticket for admittance. No tickets will be sold at the gate. This process will be used for all regular home football games.
The Aggies will take on Central Clay County on Friday at 7 p.m.