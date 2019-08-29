SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Fire Department has announced it will be participating in the annual “Fill the Boot” fundraising campaign that benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The fundraiser is a partnership between the MDA and International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF.)
Funds raised will help improve the quality of life for those diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and other muscle-debilitating related diseases.
The fundraiser will take place Sept. 6-8 at the Sylacauga Piggly Wiggly locations on Old Talladega Highway and West Fort Williams Street.
“We will have tables set up with boots on them at both locations where community members and shoppers can drop their donation into the boot,” Sylacauga fire Chief Adam Gardner said. “We are proud to be participating again. It’s been about seven or eight years since we last took part, but it’s something that’s very important to me and the rest of the department.”
Gardner added the department has set a $1,000 goal, and that 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the MDA.
“This is for a really good cause and will even help local families,” Gardner said. “We are planning to meet with local families affected by muscular dystrophy in the near future. It’s important for them to know that they have our support.”
According to MDA.org, the Fill the Boots fundraiser began more than 60 years ago.
Last year, $20 million was raised, and more than 100,000 firefighters participated in the campaign, MDA’s website notes.
For more information, contact the Sylacauga Fire Department at 256-269-6204 or visit www.mda.org.