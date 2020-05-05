Sylacauga council votes to reopen outdoor public parks (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Council agreed to reopen the municipality’s outdoor public parks for what council President Lee Perryman referred to as “un-organized activities,” such as walking, hiking and other activities involving fewer than 10 people that could be done while still observing social distancing.
Parks and Recreation Director Jim Armstrong was also authorized to reopen the city’s recreation centers based on the next order from Gov. Kay Ivey, expected by the middle of this month. Perryman added that other cities have opened up their green spaces but not playgrounds or recreation centers.
“We should give the director the discretion to follow the governor’s guidance,” Perryman said.
Councilwoman Tiffany Nix added the fact that social distancing and group size limits were still being enforced should be posted both at the parks themselves and on social media.
The department has such signs and still reserves the right to close any parks if the guidelines are not observed.
After the meeting, Perryman said Armstrong fully expected the governor to allow the parks to reopen fully after May 15.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the council:
Heard Mayor Jim Heigl announce census offices would be reopening May 6, according to the Alabama League of Municipalities, and emphasized the importance of everyone answering the census;
Set a public hearing to discuss the adoption of new building codes July 7 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting was originally scheduled for April 7 but was canceled due to the pandemic;
Reappointed Barry Vaughn municipal court judge for another two-year term;
Approved the action required by the state Legislature to participate in the Critical Illness and Long Term Disability insurance plan for all firefighters;
Approved a $30,000 grant for Lee Merkel Field at Sylacauga Municipal Airport;
Authorized the mayor and the fire chief to renew an agreement for fire protection for businesses and industries outside the city limits;
Approved the repayment of $275 to the Minnesota Regis Corporation for overpayment of its license fee.
Approved, by a vote of 4-1, the extension of a contract with Temp-Force-Smart Staffing Solutions for a temporary clerk in the Mayor’s Office for another 60 days at $13.50 per hour. Nix cast the dissenting vote, saying the temp in that position was a family member of someone else who works in the office, and that she did not feel this was appropriate;
Extended the contract of another temporary employee on the same terms as above in the City Clerk’s Office. This action was approved unanimously; and
Approved travel and training expenses for a newly hired police recruit to attend the police academy once the pandemic is over.