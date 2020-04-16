Sylacauga council gives police chief authority to impose curfew, if necessary

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Council unanimously authorized police Chief Kelly Johnson to impose a curfew if certain conditions are met and if he deems it necessary.
Council President Lee Perryman pointed out the vote Wednesday night did not actually impose a curfew, but it did authorize Johnson to set one without further action by the council.
According to the ordinance itself, the council is acting within its legal authority during “the pandemic emergency created by COVID-19 and the increased risk of infection through public gatherings.”
The ordinance gives Johnson the authority to impose a curfew if he feels, after consulting with the mayor and other city leaders, and public health officials, conditions warrant.
If a curfew is imposed, it will be for the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., seven days per week, for the duration of the public health emergency.
There are several categories of people that would not be subject to the curfew during the course of their jobs, including law enforcement, fire and rescue workers, Emergency Management Agency employees, public utility employees, sanitation workers, security guards, food delivery personnel, mail carriers, hospital personnel, people seeking emergency medical and other essential services, people supplying or restocking essential businesses, the homeless, grocery stores, and pharmacy and gas station employees, among a handful of others.
People passing through town and those engaged in essential activities will also be exempted.
Those violating the curfew will be fined up to $500 and/or face up to 180 days in jail.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the council:
Approved an amendment to the telecommunications ordinance that will allow placement of small cell antennas on poles along city rights of way, to allow for an upgrade to 5G service at some point in the future;
Approved a resolution for the fiscal 2021 East Alabama Regional Planning Commission transportation grant, with a match of $72,516; Perryman said this amount includes the purchase of a new van;
Approved a resolution to purchase Caterpillar heavy equipment for the Street Department using bond funds to free up money in the General Fund. The purchase of the equipment had already been approved, but the action taken Wednesday changes the source of funding, Perryman said;
Approved $1,000 in matching funds to restripe the road near a railroad crossing at Gene E. Stewart Boulevard;
Resolved to support an application for the city to be designated a Pinhoti Trail Town, coordinated through the Parks and Recreation Department;
Approved a $340,000 grant for beacon replacement and taxiway lighting replacement at Merkel Field, Sylacauga’s airport. There will be two 5 percent matches, from the city and the Sylacauga Municipal Airport Authority;
Approved a request from Municipal Judge Barry Vaughn to allow officers to issue court summonses in lieu of arrests for misdemeanor offenses; and
Authorized Engineering Design Technologies to begin advertising for bids to complete a 2015 capital improvement project as well as for 2018 and 2019 projects in mixed residential and business districts.