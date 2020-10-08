Sylacauga City Schools traditional students will attend 4 days a week starting Oct. 26 (free content)

SYLACAUGA – The Board of Education voted Thursday that Sylacauga City Schools will return to full traditional-student learning Oct. 26 for the second nine weeks of the academic year.
The proposal to amend the district’s Roadmap to Reopening Schools, which was approved by the Board of Education in August, will include only those students who opted for traditional in-class instruction.
Virtual and blended students will continue with those formats for the remainder of the semester. Virtual students are being taught via software, while blended students study online but are instructed by a Sylacauga City Schools teacher via Zoom or similar platform.
Students currently on a two-day-a-week schedule will attend classes each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will continue to be an e-Learning day for all students. Cleaning and sanitization protocol will be followed at all times, with Wednesdays allowing for more detailed cleaning practices.
In presenting the amended plan to the board at Thursday morning’s called meeting, Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said, “While we continue to place the health and safety of this entire community first, the need for more in-person instruction is critical for our students.
“Our staff is fully prepared to welcome an increased number of students in our facilities, and we are equally prepared to deliver instruction to those at home through the end of the semester.”
Added board President Amy Price, “We will be intentional in mitigating risks.”
The board unanimously approved the amendment.