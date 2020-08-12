Sylacauga City Schools moves start date back, alters plans (free content)

SYLACAUGA – The Board of Education approved moving the start date of school back to Aug. 27 due to the COVID-19 virus affecting some employees’ families.
The decision was made during a called board meeting Wednesday evening that was held virtually.
In addition to moving the start date back one week, some other changes were made to the traditional learning platform.
Dr. Jon Segars, superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools, explained the reason for the change by saying, “Local health conditions in Sylacauga have changed, causing us to alter our format to start our school year.
‘Eleven employee families within our school district have been affected by the virus over the past two weeks, and we must change our approach to protect the safety of this community.”
Along with the change in the start date, all students who selected the traditional learning platform will be divided into two groups alphabetically and attend school on an alternating cycle.
Segars said reducing the daily number of students in attendance will help classrooms maintain adequate social distancing for the protection of students and teachers.
Moving back the start date by a week will allow families time to prepare for these changes and teachers time to prepare for the instructional needs of their classes, he said.
According to a press release from the school system sent out following the meeting, by splitting into two groups alphabetically, teachers will meet in-person with only half of the traditional students at any given time.
Families will be allowed to consolidate if there are multiple last names in any household at any one school and across the district.
Each Wednesday will be a remote learning day for students so that facilities can be cleaned and sanitized. Employees will work in the facilities every day to ensure all student needs are met, Segars said.
To begin the semester and for the first two days only, Group A (last names beginning with A-L) will attend campus orientation classes Thursday, Aug. 27, and Group B (last names beginning with M-Z) will attend Friday, Aug. 28, for all schools.
After these first two days of orientation, Group A will attend traditional classes on Monday and Tuesday, while Group B will attend on Thursday and Friday each week.
Teachers will be on campus each weekday during normal school hours to answer questions and provide instruction. Families still have the option to participate in blended learning from home with a Sylacauga teacher or virtual learning at home via one of the curriculum platforms the district provides.
“We will follow the data, and as public health conditions improve and social distance restrictions ease, we will re-evaluate our situation and adjust plans as we can,” Segars said. “After the first semester ending Jan.15, 2021, we plan to start reintegrating our blended and virtual learners back into classrooms, assuming we begin to take control of COVID-19.”
The school superintendent told the board buses will run each morning and afternoon by applying the same masking and cleanliness procedures as classrooms. Buses will be sanitized after each route.
Students will be expected to arrive on campus wearing a face mask and wear them throughout the day. The superintendent added students will have mask breaks whenever possible.
Other measures taken by Sylacauga schools include grab & go meal service available to all students, whether learning in schools or at home.
Segars said there are no mobile feeding sites yet because they have not been approved by the state or federal government.
Additionally, sports and extracurricular activities will continue as planned under the same Department of Public Health guidelines followed in the classrooms.
“We urge everyone connected to Sylacauga City Schools to wear masks, maintain 6 feet distancing and wash your hands often. We will do this in school and ask everyone to do the same when not on campus. If you have a fever or exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19, please do not come to school or ride our buses. To stop the spread of the virus in our community, we must be more disciplined than ever before. The only way to keep our schools open and safe is for everyone to do their part,” the school superintendent said.
Segars said principals will be contacting all families to provide details on schedules and distribution of resources to begin classes.
Amy Price, board chairman, thanked the school system’s staff from custodians to principals, the administration, parents and community.
“Thanks to everyone. These are unprecedented times. We have to lean on each other, and I know it is stressful for everyone, especially parents,” Price said.
Price said the board’s main priority is the safety of students and teachers, and to protect them in school.
She added also all families have different needs, and the board is trying to make the best choices for them.
“Tonight, we are letting everyone know here’s the plan. We are constantly re-evaluating this pandemic. This is the first-nine-weeks’ plan. If we see significant changes in the virus in five weeks, our plan could change. Our planning for the start of the year is not necessarily how we will end the school year,” Price said.
Board member Melissa Garris wanted the public to know making these decisions is not easy.
“We are doing the best we can. Sorry to add more stress. If we knew things were going to be like this, we would have made these decisions sooner. We carefully weigh our decisions. It is impossible to make a perfect decision for everyone,” she said.
Segars said the community had been helpful in offering support to help school officials with coping with stress.
“There is a community effort with leaders from SAFE, the hospital, ministers, the Chamber and Mayor’s Office to talk about this issue. Our employees have had some problems. We are fighting through it every day,” he said.
The next school board meeting and first budget hearing is Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m. at the board’s Central Office.