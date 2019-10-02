SYLACAUGA -- The fourth annual 5K run/walk sponsored by the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation is slated for Saturday, Oct. 12, at Legion Stadium.
“This family-friendly event will include categories for all ages,” a Sylacauga City Schools press release says.
According to system officials, this year, the event is expanding to include a 10K race.
Pre-registration fee is $25 for the 5K and $30 for the 10K.
Pre-registration ends Saturday.
After Saturday, the registration fee will be $35 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K.
Adult registration fees also include a T-shirt.
“Students can participate in either event for only $5. T-shirts are not included for students, although they may be purchased separately. All proceeds will go to the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation,” the release states.
The event will be professionally timed through the services of PinPoint, giving runners an accurate reading of their times.
Registration forms are available on the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation Facebook page and website atwww.scsfoundation.net.
Gates will open at 7:00 a.m. on October 12, with the run beginning promptly at 8:00.
For additional information, contact Carol Sprayberry at scsfoundation@scsboe.org.