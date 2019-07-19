SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga City Schools and the Chamber of Commerce are partnering to welcome 20 new hires to the school system for the 2019-20 academic year.
Laura Strickland, Chamber executive director, explained in a press release why the school system and Chamber were encouraging businesses to participate in the event.
“We would like to invite you to share an item promoting your business or a coupon/discount to encourage these individuals to stop by your business. Many of you participated last year, and the gifts were a tremendous success,” Strickland said.
Strickland added that some of the hires are new to the Sylacauga area.
“So, we want to introduce them to the many retail establishments and service providers that we have in our amazing community. We want them to know that we are glad they are a part of the Sylacauga family,” the press release reads.
“If you would like to contribute an item(s) or a coupon/discount, please have them to the Chamber by Wednesday, July 24. Or if it is more convenient for you, we will be glad to stop by and pick them up. You just let us know. We will need 20 items or coupons.”
According to Strickland, the Chamber and system have spearheaded the partnership for three years.
“Our educators have one of the most important jobs in preparing these students to be the future of Sylacauga and to be productive citizens both here and abroad,” Strickland said. “We can never say thank you enough for the job they have each day.”
For more information, contact the Chamber at 256-249-0308.