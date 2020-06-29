Sylacauga City Council will hold called meeting Tuesday (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Council will hold a called meeting Tuesday, June 30, at 4 p.m. in the Faye Hosey Council Chambers at City Hall, 301 N. Broadway Ave.
The meeting notice, issued Monday, says the council will be considering a TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) Grant application for a project consisting of design/construction of sidewalks and installation of lighting along James Payton Boulevard from Highway 280 to Highway 511.
The council will also consider a proposal from Michael Rice of EEFA Company for services related to preliminary prep and filing related to the TAP application, along with any other general business of the city that may be required.
The meeting will be open to the public, but the council urges residents to use discretion in attending at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the notice says. Information about actions taken at the meeting will be available on the next business day, the notice says.