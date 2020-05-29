Sylacauga City Board of Education will hold called meeting Wednesday (free content) FROM STAFF REPORTS May 29, 2020 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sylacauga City Board of Education members are (from left) Amy Price, Dr. Rekha Chadalawada, Dr. Steve Marlowe, Janean Crawford and Melissa Garris. Denise Sinclair/The Daily Home Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Board of Education will hold a called meeting Wednesday, June 3, at 7:30 a.m. at the Central Office at 43 N. Broadway Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sylacauga City Board Of Education Central Office Meeting Loading... Loading...