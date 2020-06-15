Sylacauga BOE will hold called meeting Wednesday morning (free content)

Sylacauga BOE 1 DS.jpg

Sylacauga City Board of Education members are (from left) Amy Price, Dr. Rekha Chadalawada, Dr. Steve Marlowe, Janean Crawford and Melissa Garris.

 

 Denise Sinclair/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Board of Education will hold a called meeting Wednesday, June 17, at 7:30 a.m. at the Central Office at 43 N. Broadway Ave.

