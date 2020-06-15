Sylacauga BOE will hold called meeting Wednesday morning (free content) FROM STAFF REPORTS Jun 15, 2020 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sylacauga City Board of Education members are (from left) Amy Price, Dr. Rekha Chadalawada, Dr. Steve Marlowe, Janean Crawford and Melissa Garris. Denise Sinclair/The Daily Home Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Board of Education will hold a called meeting Wednesday, June 17, at 7:30 a.m. at the Central Office at 43 N. Broadway Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sylacauga Boe Sylacauga Board Of Education Central Office Meeting Loading... Loading...