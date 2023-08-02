Sylacauga baseball job is 'amazing and humbling opportunity' for new coach

SYLACAUGA — For the first time since the 1950s, a Sylacauga High graduate will serve as head coach for the school's baseball team.
According to a news release, the Sylacauga Board of Education has approved Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller's recommendation to hire Jay Brooks as the Aggies’ head baseball coach.
Brooks has worked as lead assistant coach since 2020. He graduated from Sylacauga High in 1992.
“This is an amazing and humbling opportunity for me. I never set out to be the head baseball coach at my alma mater, but now that it’s official, it’s an overwhelming feeling of joy for me personally, and my family,” Brooks said in the release. "We love the city of Sylacauga, and we love Sylacauga athletics. I played here, my daughters went to school and played sports here. We are Sylacauga through and through.
“I am very thankful for this chance to lead the program that helped mold me into the person I am today. I am especially thankful to principal Gary Rivers, Dr. Michele Eller, and athletic director Chad Wilkinson for believing in me, and giving me the chance of a lifetime.”
Brooks pitched collegiately at Auburn University-Montgomery, and as a Sylacauga assistant coach, he focused primarily on coaching the team’s pitching staff. Brooks served as Sylacauga's head softball coach 2014-19, leading the team to its only area championship in school history (2019) and four regional tournament appearances.
“I could not be more proud for Jay,” Wilkinson said in the release. “Jay knows so much about the game, having played and coached at a high level, and I know he will keep the program trending in the right direction.”
Brooks is an 11-year veteran in the school system. After graduating from Sylacauga, signed a scholarship to Southern Union State Community College where he earned an associate’s degree and played baseball. He was a member of the 1995 state junior college championship team.
He then transferred to AUM, where he was named to the all-conference baseball team in 1996, leading the Senators to a conference championship.
As an educator, Brooks has won multiple awards, including Alabama Power’s New Teacher of the Year award and the Joseph Morton Educator of the Year award.
“We are excited to have Coach Brooks lead the Aggie baseball team,” Eller said in the release. “There’s something special about leading a program you played in. We know Jay will take this role with a great sense of pride, and I have high expectations of him as the head baseball coach at Sylacauga High School.”
Added Sylacauga Principal Gary Rivers in the release: “We are thrilled to promote Jay Brooks as the next head baseball coach at Sylacauga. I have always been impressed with Jay as a leader, teacher, and a coach, and we could not be more excited for our baseball program moving forward.”
Brooks and his wife, Ami, have two daughters, Ella Kate and Gracyn, who also are Sylacauga High graduates.