Syl acauga, Talladega City students to receive free school meals this fall (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga and Talladega City school systems, like others across the state, got a surprise when they learned all students could receive free meals through the end of December.
Among the many changes this school year brought on by COVID-19, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a meal flexibility waiver that will bring much needed relief to families.
Dr. Jon Segars, superintendent of the Sylacauga school system, said Thursday afternoon the waiver was not expected. “It was a complete surprise when we were notified about this from the state superintendent,” he said. “This is for every student in the system.’
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball announced the free meals to his board during a meeting Tuesday evening. The Talladega City system’s part in the program came about thanks largely to the efforts of Child Nutrition Program Director Melody Bailey.
Ball described it as a “summer-style feeding program. During the summer months, the system provided meals to all students through the week, but (we) are currently only able to provide meals for students on free or reduced-price lunch,” he explained..
The new program will allow the system to provide free meals to all students at three different sites, with the system being reimbursed for all expenses.
Effective immediately and through Dec. 31, all students and children age 18 and younger will have school breakfast and lunch free of charge, according to a release from the Sylacauga system.
This waiver includes traditional, blended and virtual students and covers them all.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Sylacauga students to receive tasty and nutritious meals every day absolutely free,” said Kelley Wassermann, director of Child Nutrition Programs for Sylacauga City Schools. “Though this is only a temporary program and will expire at the end of December, for the next four months, parents do not need to worry about keeping meal money on their child’s account.
“During a season where there has been so much uncertainty associated with the reopening of schools amidst the safety and health protocols, this is much-welcomed news that will benefit every single student.”
According to a statement in a press release from the USDA, this unprecedented move will help ensure – no matter what the situation is on the ground – children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy and nutritious food. During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and today, we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially,” said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue.
“We appreciate the incredible efforts by our school foodservice professionals year in and year out, but this year we have an unprecedented situation. This extension of summer program authority will ensure meals are reaching all children – whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually – so they are fed and ready to learn, even in new and ever-changing learning environments.”
Segars and Wassermann added the Child Nutrition staff is looking at options to provide meals for the days traditional students are learning from home three days a week. Families are encouraged to use the Meal Order Form on the district website to order free curbside pickup meals for their at-home students. The form can be found at www.scsboe.org.
Segars said Thursday afternoon he had just come from a meeting to discuss these opinions, which may include picking up meals from each school lunchroom for those students not in school or only in school on particular days. “We are working, hopefully, to even deliver meals to homes of students by school buses,” the school superintendent said.
The school superintendent said more than 2,000 students are eligible for free meals in the school system.
Staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.
.