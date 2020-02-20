Suspect shoots way out of Sylacauga drug store following armed robbery (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in the armed robbery of Dixie Drugs on North Broadway Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
According to Chief Kelley Johnson, the suspect came into the store between 4:10 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday armed with a gun. He was able to take an undetermined amount of cash and various prescription medications, Johnson said.
The owner of the store was able to get out and lock the suspect inside, Johnson said. The suspect fired one shot through the front glass of the building, breaking out the glass, and was able to escape that way.
No one was injured.
As of Thursday night, police had not named a suspect, and a more detailed description was not readily available. The investigation into the case was ongoing.
The same store was burglarized in late January, after regular business hours. That case is also still open.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, authorities request they contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-246, or those with information may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.