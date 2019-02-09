The next support group meeting for those with dementia and their caregivers will be Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Tallasahatchie First Baptist Church at 3 p.m. in the Christian life center. The church's address is 3343 Tallasahatchie Road., Alpine.
Support group meeting for dementia patients, caregivers set for Tuesday (free content)
