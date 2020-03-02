SUPER TUESDAY: Are you ready for the election; here's what you need to know

Tomorrow is the Super Tuesday Primary Election, and Alabama will make its selection for who should be the next president of the United States, with numerous Democrats vying to face off against Republican President Donald Trump.

While the top of the ticket will be the dilemma for Democrats, it's the Republicans who will have a smorgasbord of options down the ticket with positions for U.S. Senate, state Supreme Court justice, Court of Criminal Appeals judges, and a Public Service Commission seat all up for grabs.

Closer to home, Talladega County voters who choose Republican ballots will be extremely busy with the following selections:

REVENUE COMMISSIONER

John Allen and Cindy Pennington 

COMMISSION DISTRICT 1

Jackie Swinford, Robert Othan Ford and Jay Watson.

 

COMMISSION DISTRICT 5

Jaddy McDaniel, Buddy Milam and Phillip Morris.

COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 4

Johnny C. Culver and Susan Shaw.

Both ballots will have the option to vote Yes or No on Amendment 1, which would convert the state school board from one elected by the people to one that would be appointed by the governor.

SAMPLE BALLOTS:

Talladega County Republicans

Talladega County Democrats

St. Clair County Republicans

St. Clair County Democrats

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and The Daily Home will provide live coverage of the results as they become available.

