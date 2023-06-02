Sugar & Sweets Bakery celebrates its opening with a ribbon-cutting

Sugar & Sweets Bakery recently celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Pell City Chamber of Commerce. Owner Shenikia Malone-Craig and family and friends gathered for the occasion.
Sugar & Sweets specializes in a variety of flavorful cupcakes and Blue Bell ice cream, along with other special treats available on the menu. Sugar & Sweets is located at 2615 5th Ave. North.
The shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. until. Special orders are available by calling 659-214-1020.