Students throw surprise birthday party for Talladega College president (free content) (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Several students threw a surprise birthday party for Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins on Thursday, Jan. 9.
During the celebration, first lady Lucy Weber Hawkins shared a touching message about her husband’s tireless dedication to Talladega students. Gladys Swain and Anthony Jones spoke about the many ways in which Dr. Hawkins has transformed the college.
In addition, Talladega students Jamal Hairston and Kamari McHenry presented Dr. Hawkins with a very special gift -- an original painting of Dr. Hawkins.