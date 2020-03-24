Student portion of Pell City BOE meeting canceled due to coronavirus

Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.