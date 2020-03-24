Student portion of Pell City BOE meeting canceled due to coronavirus

PELL CITY -- On Tuesday, March 17, the Pell City Board of Education did something it rarely does -- held a meeting without students.
The board during its regular meeting had planned to feature Tomazz Jackson, a fifth-grader from Williams Intermediate School, performing the national anthem and a robotics demonstration from students from Coosa Valley Elementary, but both were canceled and removed from the agenda due to coronavirus concerns.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said ahead of the meeting on Monday he was saddened by the need to cancel the opening program, citing that he enjoyed being able to highlight students’ talents.
While the meeting covered mostly procedural matters, coronavirus dominated Martin’s report at the end.
“This is my 31st year in education and this is the most unusual situation I have encountered,” Martin said. “It stresses me because I want kids in school. I think everyone knows I want kids in school.”
Martin has recently backed changes to the attendance policy for Pell City Schools that incentivize attendance and punish those with poor attendance by revoking field trip privileges.
Martin said that despite the unusualness of the situation, he is glad to go through it in Pell City.
“I’m glad I’m in Pell City, in a place that really cares about kids,” he said.
He said the situation has been hectic and rapidly changing, but that employees, students and parents have taken it in stride.
During his report, Martin also gave an update on the beginning of the system’s efforts to feed students during the crisis. He reported the system fed 167 students on the first day of the program.
“We’ve had a lot of people who have been very kind, been very willing and open to help out,” he said, adding he appreciates the community helping in this time of crisis.
He also said school buildings will be completely closed throughout the entirety of the shutdown.
“If we have people in and out of the building the whole time we are out, it kinda defeats the purpose of why you’re out,” he said. “Every germ is going to have a chance to vacate.”
In other matters, the board:
Approved the hiring of Ashley Simpson and Conda Crowe as bus drivers pending background clearance;
Approved hiring Melodie Foote as a Pre-K auxiliary teacher at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary pending background clearance;
Accepted resignations of Jennifer Grooms, bus driver, effective, March 6; and Amanda Pritchard, public relations specialist, effective March 10;
Approved the retirement of Virginia McCurry, theater teacher at Pell City High, and Ron Burns, bus driver;
Approved hiring Tiffany Murphee, Ashley Norris, Samantha Rinehart, and Carla Simmons as substitute teachers/CNP workers ;
Approve hiring Ryan Bozeman as a substitute bus driver;
Approved contract with Glenwood Inc. to provide assessment services;
Approved principal employment contracts for Jennifer Hannah, Patrick Dowel, Holley Costello and Dr. Cory O’Neal for three-year terms beginning July ;
Approved supplemental positions for Courtney Jordan as junior high girls soccer coach at Duran North Junior High; Monica Hartley, assistant coach, boys varsity soccer, Pell City High; Cate Eden, assistant coach, girls varsity soccer, Pell City High; and Morgan Roberts, junior varsity girls soccer coach, Pell City High;
Approved adding two sections of drivers education to summer school as a cost per student of $175 for the class. The teacher will be paid $2,100 for 15 students, $2,600 for 16-20 students and $3,100 for 21-25 students;
Approved an agreement to act as a fiscal agent for an employee agreement with the Alabama Craft Training Board. This would have the board’s executive director become an employee of the school system in exchange for the board paying the system the salary plus a fee;
Approved revisions to the cheer constitution;
Approved adding the position of cheerleading skills and competition coach;
Approved 2020-21 supplements;
Approved the expulsion of one student from Williams Intermediate; and
Approved accounts payable of $487,550.39 for February.