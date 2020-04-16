Streak interrupted: Pandemic grounds Lincoln rocketry team’s hopes of return trip to nationals

LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School’s rocketry team will not go to nationals this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interrupting a streak that goes back to 2015.
Brian Kelly, who coaches the team, said the squad did not get to take any qualifying flights this year before the national competition was canceled.
During a normal year, Kelly said, the team would get a chance to make three qualifying flights to see if it can participate in the Team America Rocketry Challenge’s national competition, which is held each year in Washington, D.C. The Lincoln team has qualified for nationals every year since 2015, its second year in existence.
Before the pandemic caused the cancellation, team members were confident they could make nationals once again, Kelly said.
“We had some good flights, so we were pretty confident we could qualify,” Kelly said.
The team consists of Ethan St. John, Jadyn Headrick, Kanami Welchel, Ethan Nabors, Jackson Wylie, Sean St. John, Dylan Miles and John Kelly. Only three of its current members have been to nationals before, and for many of them, it's rough to not get the chance.
Ethan St. John, the team's only senior, said the cancellation has robbed him of one of his last chances to bond with his friends before college.
“This was my last year to take a trip with my underclassmen friends,” St. John said.
He also said this was his first year on the team and he joined so he could spend more time with his friends.
Nabors, who has been to nationals before, is a student-athlete. He said the cancellation of nationals hits harder than the cancelation of sports for him. He said the experience of going to Washington and interacting with other students with the same interest and even explaining that interest to members of Congress makes the experience special.
“This is a lifetime experience that you will always remember,” Nabors said of the opportunity lost this spring.
Kelly said part of the national event is an event called “Rocket on the Hill,” where all the qualifying teams are hosted on Capitol Hill and get to network with industry professionals and members of Congress.
Headrick said she has used the opportunity to talk with NASA engineers, which has helped her as she pursues aerospace engineering as a field of study
“It's a great networking opportunity,” Kelly said, adding students have had chances to talk to astronauts, engineers and even homeland security officials.
Yet some of the students are missing the ability to see their friends and build a rocket together.
Prior to the pandemic, team activities included many meetings outside of school and work on building a rocket, they said. With school canceled, that time is, too. For many of them, it is hard to not have that time. For many of them, it was part of what made high school, high school.
“If I didn’t have this experience, I probably never would have enjoyed high school as much as I have,” Nabors said.
For others, it is all about setting their eyes on next year. Headrick said she is setting her sights on winning nationals.
The rules for next year will be the same as they were this year, “so I believe we will be able to get a better result,” Headrick said.