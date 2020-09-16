STEVE FLOWERS: The presidential race is underway (column)

Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.