State says St. Clair County has suffered its 1st death from COVID-19 (free content)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- St. Clair County has suffered its first loss of life due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to information provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
ADPH has confirmed a St. Clair County resident has died of the COVID-19 virus. The department said in a statement that 347 Alabama residents have died due to the illness as of the morning of May 7.
The department offered no information on the deceased, citing confidentiality concerns.
The county had its first case of the virus March 17, with St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard seemingly confirming the first patient was a student at St. Clair County High School in a letter to parents.
Since that time, there have been 77 total cases in St. Clair County based on 1,506 total tests given, which translates to roughly a 5.11% positive test rate. There had been no reported deaths before Thursday
Other nearby counties have also been dealing with the virus and have not been so lucky.
In nearby Talladega County, there have been 67 confirmed cases out of 1,546 total tests, a 4.33% positive rate. Talladega County has suffered two deaths, according to ADPH.
Calhoun County has more confirmed cases to date than either of the other two with 114. 1,859 total tests for the virus have been performed in Calhoun County, giving it a positive test rate of 6.13%. Calhoun County also features a slightly higher number of confirmed deaths with three, according to the state coronavirus dashboard.
An inmate at the St. Clair County Correctional Facility who had tested positive for COVID-19 died last month. However, the 66-year-old had a terminal illness, and the cause of death was pending an autopsy. Also, the state Department of Corrections told The Daily Home the inmate had been diagnosed with COVID-19 at a facility outside of St. Clair County and had also died outside the county.
ADPH does not supply information on the number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the illness.
Staff writer Chris Norwood and Mary Sell of Alabama Daily News contributed to this story.