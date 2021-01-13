State says no COVID-19 vaccination appointments available right now (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced there are no more COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at this time, but there is room on a waiting list for those still seeking vaccination.
In a press release Wednesday, ADPH said it is aware the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline is experiencing difficulties. The department said staff members continue working to expand vaccine scheduling capabilities at the call center.
“At present, there are no more appointments available at county health departments, but the call center will take your contact information and add it to a waiting list,” the release said. “Callers will be contacted as soon as more appointments are available.”
The release said demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to exceed supply as there are more than 326,000 health care workers and nearly 350,000 people in Alabama who qualify for a vaccine because they are 75 years old and older.
The department said hotline personnel are working to schedule persons in the 75-plus age group, law enforcement officers and firefighters for immunization appointments beginning Jan. 18.
The announcement comes after county health departments shared contact information for scheduling a vaccination appointment earlier this week.
General information about COVID-19 is available through the COVID-19 Information Hotline, 1-800-270-7268, and at alabamapublichealth.gov.