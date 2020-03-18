State runoff election postponed until July 14

TALLADEGA -- Alabama’s runoff election has been postponed until July 14 in light of the continuing spread of COVID-19.
Among the races to be decided are two seats on the Talladega County Commission.
During a joint press conference Wednesday morning with Gov. Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall, Secretary of State John Merrill said, “When I took office … I set out to ensure a free and fair election process for the people of Alabama.
“First and foremost, however, the safety and well-being of every Alabamian is my top priority. The guidelines proposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health have made it clear that it is no longer advisable for the people of Alabama to go to the polls to vote on March 31.”
The delay, he said, will “allow for the electoral process to continue in a normal manner. (It) will allow all local election officials the time to assess and evaluate the changes that must be made to ensure the runoff election is administered according to plan.”
Registration for the new runoff date is open until Monday, June 29. Absentee ballot applications must be received by the close of business on Thursday, July 9, and must be received by the absentee election manager by close of business Monday, July 13.
Absentee ballot applications that have already been submitted are still good for the new July date.
The most-watched statewide contest will be the race for the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, which pits former Sen. Jeff Sessions against former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville.
In a prepared statement issued after the announcement, Sessions said, “We intend to maintain our vigorous campaign up until the last day, even as we are careful to do so in a manner that puts the health and safety of the public first.”
He praised the decision to delay the vote and expressed confidence the runoff would occur in orderly fashion.
In Talladega County, Republican voters will also have two County Commission races on the ballot. In District 1, incumbent Jackie Swinford faces off with Jay Watson.
In Ward 5, Phillip Morris and Buddy Milam are running to replace Commissioner Greg Atkinson, who is not seeking re-election.
There are no Democrats running in either race, so the winner in both contests wins the seat.