State health department bans on-site dining at St. Clair restaurants (with photos)

PELL CITY — Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris on Tuesday announced an order that bans all on-site dining at restaurants in five counties surrounding Jefferson County, including St. Clair, starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Area restaurants were reeling from the announcement and were changing their services to accommodate it.
The order allows for delivery and pickup service to continue for restaurants as long as social distancing measures are followed. With that in mind, some establishments were changing their business model entirely.
Roger Winfrey, who manages the historic Riverside seafood diner The Ark, said the restaurant would transition to to-go orders only after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re gonna start a delivery service, too,” he said.
Winfrey said deliveries will extend to a 12-mile radius from the restaurant and will likely just be for St. Clair County and parts of Lincoln.
Despite the contingency plans, he said he expects the lack of on-site dining to hurt the business. Winfrey said he and his employees will just have to make money where they can.
“A lot of our employees will be hurting,” he said.
Franchise restaurants face a similar situation.
Mitch Hurt, vice president of operations for Golden Rule, said locations would transition to drive-thru and curbside service after the deadline Tuesday.
That included the location in Pell City near Walmart on US 231.
“It's best to call ahead,” he said about the transition.
Hurt said all locations in Birmingham will also remain open.
One issue for restaurants Tuesday was getting information about the order.
A man responding when asked for a manager at Pell City Steakhouse said he was not aware of any order from the Health Department.
“You need to fact check that,” he said, adding that he believed there would be a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
He did say the restaurant held the safety of its customers and employees as a top priority.
“We are taking all precautions to protect customers and employees,” he said.
More than just restaurants
The on-site dining order, which also affects Blount, Shelby, Walker and Tuscaloosa counties, orders the closing of all senior citizen centers and schools, including day cares with more than 12 children. It also bans all gatherings of 25 or more people and visitors at nursing homes.
The part of the order banning on-site dining applies to all bars, restaurants, breweries or Priority Category 3 food service providers after 5 p.m. Tuesday for a period of one week.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said a Category 3 food service is defined as any food service provider that prepares food on site for consumption. He said there are around 35 of those establishments in Pell City alone.
Muenger said the city was not informed of the order prior to the announcement Tuesday morning. He noted that he found out about it through social media.
While the City Council will consider a retroactive emergency declaration at its next meeting, Muenger said the municipality is not planning to go beyond the state order.
“I’m very happy with where our operational plan is right now,” he said. “We’re just trying to not be part of the problem.”
Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin said his department does not have the jurisdiction to police what happens on private property, but he expects the department would get a call about any violation of the on-site dining order.
Irwin said any business in violation of the order would be referred to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Arrol Sheehan, a state Health Department spokesperson, said any violations will be met with action by her agency.
"The Alabama Department of Public Health can't speak for Jefferson County, but if a restaurant or bar in Blount, St. Clair, Shelby, Tuscaloosa or Walker County is found violating the order by allowing on-premises consumption, public health environmentalists will be issuing them an emergency order to close," she said when reached by email Tuesday.
When asked how the state Health Department was getting information out on the order, Sheehan said the department would be relying on the media and would not be making individual notifications to businesses.