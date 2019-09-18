TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Firefighters with the Alabama Forestry Commission battled a large woods fire in Alpine on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a press release issued Wednesday evening.
According to AFC Public Information Manager Elishia Ballentine, this is the fourth forest fire in the Alpine area AFC firefighters have faced this week.
This fire, situated north of Childersburg and east of Vincent and Harpersville, covers roughly 470 acres and is easily the largest of the four.
“It is in a pretty remote area, so there are no houses or businesses in the area,” she said.
Statewide, more than 122 wildfires have burned more than 1,000 acres of land in Alabama, according to the release.
The fire Wednesday is entirely separate from the one that burned more than 100 acres in Winterboro starting Friday or Saturday.
AFC firefighters were alerted to the new blaze around noon Tuesday and continued to battle the flames until well into Tuesday night. They returned Wednesday morning and, according to Ballentine, had it more or less contained around 5 p.m.
“AFC personnel employ(ed) bulldozers to contain the flames,” she said in the release.
“They’ve got a barrier up all the way around the fire, and it shouldn’t be able to jump it, but you can never be sure,” she said.
The release also says, “Because of current drought conditions and persistent high temperatures, the AFC issued a fire danger advisory for all 67 counties (in Alabama) on Monday.”