TALLADEGA -- The first hearing in the election contest brought by Talladega City Council Ward 2 candidate Duryea “Dewey” Truss has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, before Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
The hearing is open to the public.
Truss lost a runoff for the open Ward 2 council seat to Vickey Robinson Hall in early October. Hall won by 285 votes to Truss’s 236. In the suit, Truss says there were 78 absentee ballots cast in the runoff, with 75 of those going to Hall.
The suit goes on to allege that “there are a sufficient number of invalid or illegal ballots cast for (Hall), and that when these votes are removed or rejected, it will alter the outcome of the election in favor of your petitioner (Truss)” and “your petitioner believes that a final count of all legal votes will give your petitioner the majority of all votes, thereby altering the outcome of the election as currently certified,” although he does not provide any evidence of any of this yet in the documents filed so far.
The hearing Wednesday will be on a motion from Truss (who is representing himself), filed earlier this week, asking that he be allowed to “examine all applications for absentee ballots; examine all absentee ballots returned, those counted and not counted, including the envelopes; voter sign-in sheets showing individuals who voted in person; list of individuals registered to vote after Sept. 1; and any letters to or from the election manager.”
Ultimately, Truss is asking the court to throw out the election results previously certified by the Talladega City Council and name him the winner.
Hall has denied any wrongdoing during the campaign.
This is far from the first controversy of its kind in Talladega.
Four years ago, candidate K.D. Dickerson challenged the election of Jarvis Elston on grounds similar to those cited by Truss. Dickerson also represented himself, and Elston hired an attorney.
That suit was dismissed by former Talladega County Circuit Judge Julian King in February 2016.