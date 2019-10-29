Republican Party logo

The St Clair County Republican Party has announced qualifying dates for 2020 candidates.

The positions up for election are:

  • District judge;

  • Revenue commissioner;

  • County Commission, Places 2, 3 and 4; and

  • 3 positions on the County Board of Education as follows:

       -- Ashville School District

       -- Moody School District

       -- Odenville School District.

The last date to qualify is Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. You may come to the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City, Suite 134.

For questions, call Ren Wheeler at 205-566-0892or Deborah Howard at 205-863-9288.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...