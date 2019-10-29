The St Clair County Republican Party has announced qualifying dates for 2020 candidates.
The positions up for election are:
District judge;
Revenue commissioner;
County Commission, Places 2, 3 and 4; and
3 positions on the County Board of Education as follows:
-- Ashville School District
-- Moody School District
-- Odenville School District.
The last date to qualify is Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. You may come to the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City, Suite 134.
For questions, call Ren Wheeler at 205-566-0892or Deborah Howard at 205-863-9288.