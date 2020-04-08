St. Clair presiding judge issues rules for proceedings in virtual space

PELL CITY -- St. Clair County Presiding Judge Phillip Seay has issued an order laying out how court will be held in a virtual space due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The order comes as in-person court proceedings remain on hold until April 30 due to orders from the Alabama Supreme Court.
The order lays out rules by which non-jury proceedings can be held through Zoom or another video conference platform. This includes several types of civil, criminal and juvenile proceedings.
The order authorizes judges in St. Clair County to hold court over any video conference platform they wish, with the requirement that all parties be present like they would be in a normal courtroom.
According to the order, attorneys will be required to host clients and witnesses in their offices to participate in the call unless they meet the criteria for certain exceptions. These include if a participant is part of a high-risk population, is under quarantine or is running a fever. Anyone meeting this criteria may appear from their residence.
Seay also said that in the case of a statewide shelter-in-place order, any participant would be able to appear from their home. He said the current stay-at-home order put in place by Gov. Kay Ivey does not constitute a shelter-in-place order and thus court participants can appear at law offices as long as they do not violate any other health order.
Seay noted one of the exceptions to the current stay-at-home order is legal business.
Any witness will be required under the order to present a valid form of photo ID prior to being sworn over video conference.
One issue the order does not address is grand juries and jury trials.
Seay said while judges around the state are looking at ways to make juries work, including possibly changing state law to lower the size of juries, there is no safe way to even hold a selection process.
“It would be very cumbersome,” Seay said about jury selection.
He explained the process of selecting a jury begins with calling around 200 people, who are then whittled down to 12.
Seay said if the jury was only six individuals, it would be simpler and would allow for courts to follow social distancing guidelines, but that is only half the amount required by law.
Seay said under Alabama Law, a jury can be lowered to six people by consent of both parties in court proceedings, but it is usually difficult to find a situation where both parties will consent to it.
Another issue dealt with in the order is public access. Under normal Alabama law, court proceedings are open to the public, unless required to be closed such as cases that involve juveniles.
Under this order, those wishing to observe proceedings will need to submit a request to do so with the court clerk. Both parties are then given a period of 14 days to object to the request. If they do not, the request will be granted, and if either party does object, the matter will be discussed in a hearing.
Seay said he feels this order does not significantly change the ability for people to have access to proceedings, as joining a Zoom call is not significantly different from walking into a courtroom and taking a seat.
He also said a request to a court clerk could be done by any electronic form.
Seay said hearings have already begun to take place under these new rules, with motion hearings beginning to be heard last week. He said the public notification of these rules, which came out Tuesday, are to inform the public and attorneys business has started back up in St. Clair County.
“Courts are open for business, but they are open in a different and more limited way,” Seay said