St. Clair, Pell City schools will delay 2 hours Thursday (free content)

PELL CITY -- With Hurricane Zeta expected to affect the area overnight, school systems in St. Clair County have announced they will delay two hours Thursday morning.
Superintendents Mike Howard of St. Clair County and Dr. James Martin of Pell City both said Wednesday their systems will delay the beginning of school two hours.
Martin said Pell City school buses will run exactly two hours behind their normal schedule due to the delay. He said busing concerns fed into the decision to delay, citing the possibility of debris in roadways and low light early in the morning.
“If there is anything in the road, we want to at least see it,” Martin said, adding the delay was out of an abundance of caution.