St. Clair mayors discuss response to pandemic during conference call Thursday (with photos)

RIVERSIDE -- Representatives from 10 different municipalities in St. Clair County met by teleconference Thursday to share information and coordinate responses to the coronavirus pandemic.
The call was hosted by Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup, who also serves as chairman of the St. Clair County Mayors Association. Patrice Kurzejeski Jessup said he wanted the mayors to get together to share information and learn how everyone is handling the crisis.
The call included Jessup; Mayor Bill Pruitt, of Pell City, along with his city manager, Brian Muenger; Mayor Buck Christian, of Odenville; Mayor Joe Lee, of Moody; Mayor Derrick Mostella, of Ashville; Mayor Roger Adams, of Steele; Mayor Butch Isley, of Springville; and Mayor Betty Bradley, of Argo.
Mayor Richard Bunt, of Ragland, could not participate but had Councilwoman Leann Ford take part in his place.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Patrice Kurzejeski and County Commision President Paul Manning also sat in on the call, along with numerous other officials from across the county.
The mayors mainly spoke about the different measures their cities are taking as part of the crisis.
Most cities are taking similar steps -- closing down municipal facilities and having employees work behind closed doors.
Ragland and Argo remain the only municipalities in the county with city halls still open to the public, but it may not remain that way for much longer.
During the call, Ford said she had only recently been made aware Ragland’s city hall was still open and would move to have it closed.
Argo’s Bradley also said she did not expect her city hall to remain open for much longer.
Officials from all other cities said their doors are closed and they are taking steps to protect their employees.
Isley, in particular, stressed the importance of cities showing the public the seriousness of the virus. He told those on the call if they looked as if they were not taking the crisis seriously, their residents wouldn’t take it seriously, either.
“We need to be showing the public we mean business,” Isley said.
On Tuesday, the Springville City Council approved Isley's decision to send all non-essential city employees home with pay as well as cutting back on part time employees.
Muenger said Pell City has also rolled back pay for part-time workers.
Another issue discussed was how cities should approach meetings.
The Alabama Open Meetings Act requires all municipal meetings be open to the public and also includes rules for how notices of those meetings must be made.
With the threat of COVID-19, many municipalities are concerned open meetings could lead to open exposure.
Jessup, in particular, was worried holding a normal meeting would set a bad example for the public or risk exposure.
“I am not as worried about violating the public meetings act as I am setting a bad example,” he said about his position after the call.
Pruitt said Pell City simply changed its setup during its last council meeting to keep the council and other officials properly socially distanced.
“Felt kinda silly, quite honestly,” Pruitt said, adding he was not sure of a better way.
Christian said Odenville has ordered handheld temperature scanners to use to screen people attending a meeting or court. He added he would prefer to not need them for court.
“If it's necessary for us to screen people, we likely will not hold court,” he said.
Many of the other mayors said they had either postponed meetings or done them electronically.
County attorney James Hill III said electronic meetings are something cities need to be mindful of, saying the legality is unclear.
“It can be,” he said when asked about the legality.
Hill said all meetings require a place to be listed on the notice for the meeting, and the governor’s order stating minimal business can be done electronically does give that place some flexibility
“That place can be a virtual place,” Hill said, but added this was not backed up by case law.
He noted normal routine business would likely not cause an issue if done over Zoom or another platform as long as a link is provided in the notice.
“Our notices need to match our practices,” Hill concluded.
He also said larger issues like taking on debt or a major contract are best settled in person, but with steps to protect the public.
The call also included a small briefing by Kurzejeski. She said current estimates put the spread of the virus to peak around April 22 but warned the pandemic would not be over at that time.
“You’ll start seeing where you won’t see as many new cases a day; it will hit a plateau,” she said. “If it does plateau, I wouldn’t change the rules.”
Kurzejeski said the virus will likely still be an issue into the end of May and possibly even further.
“I do believe the Department of Public Health will extend this into the summer months.” she said.
Lee said the city of Moody is already looking at the possibility of canceling baseball for this year even though people have already paid their fees.
“We are prepared to cancel it and refund people's money,” Lee said.
Muenger said Pell City may be facing a similar issue.
The call covered other topics, such as capital improvements and municipal elections. Jessup felt like the meeting was a success.
“I thought it went great,” Jessup said. “It lifts everybody up to talk.”