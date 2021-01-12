St. Clair Health Department accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Health Department announced it is accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.
The department said on a flier posted to social media that medical professionals, first responders and people age 75 or older can call 205-812-7703 to make an appointment to receive the vaccine.
County attorney James Hill III told the St. Clair County Commission, during its meeting Tuesday, vaccination appointments will take place Jan 18 at the County Health Department in Pell City.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Partrice Kurzejeski said MainStreet Family Care in Moody is also administering vaccine injections by appointment. Those who qualify can register for a vaccine at https://www.mainstreetfamilycare.com/online-registration/.
Hill said a vaccination clinic will also be at the Moody Civic Center on Jan. 21 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. He said vaccinations will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Hill said they will only be available to those that already qualify for a vaccine.
The flier also said Talladega County residents who qualify can call 256-362 2593 for an appointment. Those living in Sylacauga may call 256-249-3907.
The flier said the inoculation will be done by appointment only, with no walk-ins accepted at the health departments