An inmate who escaped Wednesday from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville while serving a life sentence has been recaptured.
Corey Aris Davis, 30, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at an address in Bowling Green, Kentucky at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday without incident, according to a press release issued Saturday by the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Few other details were available through the DOC, but, according to the Nashville Tennessean, a woman, Jessica D. Adams, 33, was arrested with Davis and charged with wanton endangerment and hindering apprehension. Authorities received a tip Friday night that “he was staying in a Bowling Green home … The FBi and other federal authorities collaborated with Bowling Green Police to take Davis into custody,” according the Tennessean.
It would appear that Davis was hiding in Adams’ house, although the relationship between the two was not clear.
According to court documents, Davis pleaded guilty to second-degree human trafficking in late 2017, after having been indicted on charges of first-degree human trafficking, second-degree human trafficking, two counts each of first-degree burglary, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, sexual torture, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping and impersonating a police officer. All of the cases except the impersonating a police officer stemmed from his breaking into the homes of two victims and abducting them at gunpoint, then raping and sodomizing them. The first victim was also raped with a gun-barrel, leading to the sexual torture charge.
The last charge involved him dressing as a police officer and, according to the indictment, disarming and collecting identification from two other individuals in Lauderdale County around the same time.
Before pleading guilty to second-degree human trafficking in count one of the indictment and as a lesser included offense, court records indicate that Davis had seven prior felony convictions as an adult, including two counts of second-degree theft of property, two counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree arson, breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief.
The DOC reported Davis was missing from his cell during a security check around 8 p.m. Wednesday. He had been assigned to a work detail inside the prison and had been seen by other inmates earlier in the day. A later report indicated that Davis allegedly hid in a trailer containing furniture made at the prison that was bound for Montgomery. He may have been gone for more than eight hours Wednesday before being missed at the prison.
At least three other inmates are believed to have helped him escape.
Once back in Alabama, Davis will likely face an additional charge of first-degree escape in the first degree.