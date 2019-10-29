The St. Clair County Democratic Executive Committee will qualify candidates for the following county offices:
District Court judge, Place #2;
Revenue commissioner;
County Commission, Districts 2, 3 and 4; and
County school board, Places 5, 6, and 7.
Qualifying opened Oct. 8 and will close Nov. 8, 2019.
Interested candidates should contact Sherry Kuntz at mmkuntz@centurytel.net or Herbert Kuntz at herbertkuntz@AOL.com or by calling 205-525-5774 or 205-612-0080.
Potential candidates are urged to check the Alabama Secretary of State’s website (www.sos.alabama.gov) for more detailed information on running for elected office.
Please be prepared to complete the following forms: (1) Appointment of Principal Campaign Committee (form available online at www.alabamavotes.gov). This form can also be obtained from the Secretary of State, ATTN: Election Division, P.O. Box 5616, Montgomery, AL 36103-5616, or by calling the Secretary of State’s Office at 334-242-7210; (2) The second form that must be completed and submitted is the Statement of Economic Interest (available online at www.ethics.alabama.gov). Candidates must print this form, complete it and mail it to the Alabama Ethics Commission, P.O. Box 302300, Montgomery, AL 36130-2300. The Ethics Commission can be contacted at 334-242-2997.
Failure to file these forms within five days of qualifying with the St. Clair County Democratic Executive Committee may result in disqualification. Candidates must pay a qualification fee of 5 percent of the salary of the elected office the candidate is seeking. This is paid to the St. Clair County Democratic Executive Committee.