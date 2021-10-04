St. Clair County Sheriff seeking public's help in finding missing Odenville teenager

Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible.