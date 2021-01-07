St. Clair County school system moves to stage two of attendance plan next week (free content)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Board of Education announced through its Facebook page that all of its schools will enter into stage two of the Keeping Schools Open plan starting Jan. 11 after going all-virtual (stage six) for the first week of the new semester.
The board said it is closely monitoring COVID cases within the county and will continue to do so in order to make a decision for the following week starting Jan. 18.
“Parents, we fully understand your frustration and the inconvenience this causes. We share your frustration with the issues that COVID has caused on the educational process. However, these times require patience, positivity, and understanding,” a representative of the board said.
“Dr. Scott Harris from the Alabama Department of Public Health informed all superintendents that COVID is currently higher than it has ever been. As a school system, these numbers are concerning.”
Stage two requires staggered attendance for all regular students. Those with last names starting with the letters A-K will attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday, while those with last names of L-Z will be in class Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday will be an E-learning day for students and a cleaning day for each school.
Self-contained and small group special education students, along with students attending Eden Career Technical Academy, will be allowed to attend all four days next week.
Meals provided by the Child Nutrition Program will also be available for pickup Monday for the three days not in traditional school.
According to Superintendent Mike Howard, the board plans to continue to make decisions on a week-by-week basis until students can return back to a traditional setting.
“The goal is to get back to stage one,” Howard said. “I always encourage people to wear a mask and social distance as much as possible. Quarantines due to exposure have been our biggest adversary.”