St. Clair County judges eye week of Sept. 21 for resuming jury trials

PELL CITY -- St. Clair County Presiding Judge Phillip Seay and Circuit Judge Bill Weathington have announced they will resume jury trials later this month, with COVID-19 precautions in place.
Seay said the Alabama Supreme Court’s pandemic-related orders allow for jury proceedings to resume Sep. 14, but St. Clair County will resume these proceedings a week later on Sept. 21. Seay said this is because the court is keeping to its prior schedule.
“We had already scheduled, on our calendar, Sept. 21 for a jury week, so that has not been canceled, and summons have been sent out to potential jurors,” Seay said.
Seay said this will be the first jury selection in the county since February, before he suspended jury trials March 15. On March 18, the state Supreme Court issued a similar order, which also suspended docket style hearings.
Seay said the resumption will come with a bevy of precautions in place.
The first is that each courthouse will now have free-standing temperature scanners that can check a potential juror’s temperature. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or more will be asked to leave.
“We are installing those next week, or hopefully, this week,” Seay said.
Jurors will also be required to wear masks as stated in the governor’s safer-at-home order. Seay said anyone without a mask will be provided one, and hand sanitizer will also be provided.
Finally, the courtrooms will also have limited capacity to allow for proper social distancing.
Seay said capacity for circuit courtrooms in Pell City has been lowered from 75 people to 17 so there is space for adequate social distancing. Seats are marked every 6 feet on each bench in the gallery of each courtroom.
The large courtroom on the top floor of the Pell City Courthouse does have a larger capacity of 67 people with the current restrictions, and the County Commission Chambers in the courthouse can hold up to 30.
Seay said the plan will be to hold the first 67 potential jurors in the larger courtroom, where he will organize selection, while the next 30 people will be organized by Weathington at the same time in the commission chambers. Any overflow will be sent to the circuit courtrooms.
He also said that in order to keep the jury adequately socially distanced during trials, juries will not sit in the jury box but rather the gallery of the courtroom. Deliberation will also be done in the courtroom, but with only the jury allowed inside.
These new guidelines come in addition to the guidelines on holding virtual hearing that were implemented in the spring. Seay and Weathington agreed virtual hearings are likely something that will continue.
“We are open to future virtual hearings,” Seay said. “I don't believe it's going away.”
Seay said he was not sure Zoom hearings were likely to go away even when the pandemic does just due to practical reasons like travel.
He said virtual hearings will not mean virtual trials but are part of innovations spurred by the pandemic.
Weathington said a large portion of this innovation has just been part of making things work.
“We’ve been innovative in making it work and trying to accommodate everybody’s situation,” Weathington said.
Seay said with those innovations, the court has not been behind at all on non-jury-related hearings and cases during the pandemic.
He also thanked the County Commission, Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Circuit Clerk’s Office and the janitorial staff at the courthouses for working together to make sure the court system has been able to operate the way it has.